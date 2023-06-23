SUNBURY — One Union County family and one Montour County professional were honored during the 31sts annual Pennsylvania Permanency Conference recently.
The conference focuses on child welfare professionals, current and prospective foster or adoptive families and "others with an interest in ensuring children have safe, permanent and loving homes," according to a release from the state Department of Human Services.
Brian and Danielle Sommers, of Union County, were honored for providing legalized permanency for a child or children involved in the child welfare system.
Linda Zeager, a Montour County Children & Youth caseworker, earned Permanency Professional Recognition.
Since the Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) began in 1992, there have been more than 55,000 adoptions in Pennsylvania. In federal fiscal year 2022 alone, there were 2,042 exits to adoption and 690 exits to permanent legal custodians. There are more than 13,600 Pennsylvania children in foster care on any given day and more than 3,000 who need forever homes.
— The Daily Item