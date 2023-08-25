LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania is preserving 2,645 acres on 35 farms in 18 counties, forever protecting them from future residential or commercial development.
Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in preserved farmland. Since 1988, when voters overwhelmingly supported the creation of the Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,266 farms and 628,967 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing nearly $1.68 billion in state, county, and local funds.
Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling their land’s development rights, farm owners ensure that their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers.
The newly preserved farms are in Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Union, and York counties.
In Union County, the state is investing $177,491.90 at the Lucas, Melinda and Deborah Criswell #3 Farm. The 54-acre farm is located in Kelly Township.
