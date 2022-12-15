LEWISBURG — A Union County farm was one of 30 in 18 counties protected by state funds in the last round of farmland preservation of 2022.
The Luke W. and Ada Mae Hoover Farm #1, Buffalo Township, a 60-acre crop and livestock farm, received $189,985 from the state so it won't be used for future residential or commercial development.
“Protecting prime farmland from development is one of the most important investments we make in our economy, our environment and our quality of life,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These farm families, together with every level of government, are investing in guarding their legacies and ensuring that other Pennsylvania families will have food, green spaces, income and jobs in the future.”
The Hoover farm was part of an $8.9 million investment — of state, county, local and nonprofit dollars — that protected 2,478 acres. This year, the state has protected 170 farms and 13,069 new acres. The money for the Hoover farm was all state dollars, according to a state report.
Gov. Tom Wolf increased funding for preserving farms by $5 million in his 2016-17 budget, and since January 2015, the Wolf administration has invested $273,065,874 in preserving 116,527 acres on 1,416 farms across the state. Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,148 farms and 619,191 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.6 billion in our agriculture industry’s ability to feed Pennsylvania's families and economy.
The newly preserved farms are in Adams, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Tioga, Union, Westmoreland, and York counties.