Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.