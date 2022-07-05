LEWISBURG — All federal prison facilities in Union County are at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest in three-tier system. USP-Lewisburg has moved into Level 1 after sitting in Level 2 a week ago.
As of Tuesday, there were 9 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 29 were at Level 2 and 5159were at Level 3. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
Evangelical Community Hospital is treating six COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, including one patient that was not vaccinated. Three of its COVID patients are being treated on the intensive care unit.
— THE DAILY ITEM