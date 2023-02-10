LEWISBURG — Twenty-two volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout the 76th District have qualified to receive approximately $269,233 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner, according to state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz.
Initiated by the General Assembly in 2000, this statewide grant program is open to all fire, ambulance and rescue companies across the Commonwealth. All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not general fund tax revenue.
Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training or debt reduction.
Following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies and the amount of their grant awards:
Mifflinburg Hose Company No. 1, $11,855; New Berlin Fire Company No. 1, $13,580; New Berlin Fire Company No. 1 EMS, $7,431; William Cameron Engine Company, $14,808; William Cameron Engine Company EMS, $10,000.
To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement. More information about these grants and other financial support programs for the state’s fire and EMS companies is available at www.osfc.pa.gov.
