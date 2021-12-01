LEWISBURG — GIANT Supermarket donated a combined $100,000 to nine community organizations throughout its service area as part of Giving Tuesday.
Included in the donations is the Union County Food Hub that operates out of The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. The donation will support Food Hub’s distribution efforts, allow families to self-select foods that fit their needs, enhance the community kitchen, and grow educational programs for families.
Other recipients were Between Friends Outreach in Doylestown, Caring for Friends, Harrisburg University, Keystone Human Services of Harrisburg, Keystone Kidspace of York, Lancaster County Project for the Needy, Project GROWS in Virginia and YMCA of Bucks County.
To kick off the season of holiday giving, The GIANT Company in November donated 10,000 turkeys to 27 partner food banks throughout its local communities ahead of Thanksgiving. Customers can help, too, by rounding up their purchase at checkout to benefit their local food bank or pantry. Customers can also purchase reusable bags to benefit Feeding America.