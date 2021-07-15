LEWISBURG — A Union County Girl Scout was awarded one of three scholarships from Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania's Gold Award Scholarship to three Gold Award Girl Scouts.
Sarah Mahoney was the third-place winner — a $1,000 scholarship — for honoring veterans by reinstalling her high school’s World War II Veterans Memorial to complete her project Veterans Remembered: Past, Present, and Future. She hosted a Veterans Memorial Rededication Ceremony and over 200 community members attended the ceremony, some attendees had served in World War II and attended the initial 1946 memorial dedication. Sarah also worked with PA State Representative Lynda Culver to pass a House resolution declaring November as “Veterans Awareness Month” in Pennsylvania, with specific language encouraging increased education and awareness of veterans statewide.
The winners were selected by the GSHPA Gold Award Scholarship Committee. The committee reviewed 39 applications submitted for consideration. The merits of each application were assessed on the applicant’s ability to describe the tenets of Girl Scouting; to explain how investing in community service affected each applicant’s experience; and to define how the Gold Award project will have a lasting impact on the community. GSHPA offers three scholarships for Gold Award Girl Scouts currently attending or planning to enroll in post-secondary education. The scholarship amounts are $1,000, $2,000, and $5,000. Each scholarship is for a one-time payment directly to the post-secondary institution.
— THE DAILY ITEM