Union County hires Lewisburg woman to be new lead administrator

LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners ended a three-month search Tuesday with the hiring of a Lewisburg resident and Penn State University employee to become the county’s next chief clerk and administrator.
Sue Greene accepted the position and will begin work Feb. 10. She was selected from a pool of 68 candidates across Pennsylvania and beyond.
The first 40 candidates applied during what ultimately was deemed by the board to be a failed search. Another 28 applicants sought the position in a second search.
“I’m excited about the Union County Commissioners giving me this opportunity. In my experience, I’m a firm believer it takes a village, working together, appreciating the strengths of the people around you, having a willingness to learn and understanding the mission,” Greene said.
Greene succeeds the late Diana Robinson, who served in the role approximately 40 years up until her death last July. Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, has since served as the acting chief clerk.
The role of chief clerk and administrator is responsible for the day-to-day administration of Union County’s government. Greene will work with commissioners and other elected officials in county government along with department heads, county staff and external partners.
Greene will earn a $90,000 salary plus a combined $12,269 in benefits: Social Security, Medicare, Workers Compensation, Unemployment and Retirement. She did not opt into the county's health insurance coverage for employees.
The salary total falls in the middle of the board's prior estimate of $80,000 to $100,000 for a new chief clerk.
“We are excited that Sue Greene has accepted the position of chief clerk and administrator and are confident that her talents and experience will provide the leadership necessary to guide us in reaching our strategic goals,” Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop said.
Commissioners Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards noted Greene’s experience in welcoming her to county government. She’s leaving Penn State after 16 years, the last four as senior learning strategist and assistant director for client development with the Smeal College of Business. She’s previously worked for Evangelical Community Hospital and CVS, amassing a 30-year career in business, operations and workforce development.
“Sue’s executive leadership success in several types of work environments coupled with her long residency in Union County set her apart from other candidates,' Richards said.
“Her experience, leadership, professionalism and commitment to the county will be an asset for us to continue effectively serving our taxpayers,” Reber said.
Greene was raised in the Lewisburg area. She and her husband, Dan, lived in the borough for nearly 20 years. She recently served as chair of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. She’s also served on the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation’s employer strategy committee and is a past president and board member of the Susquehanna Human Resources Management Association. She is the incoming state deputy director of the Pennsylvania Society of Human Resources.