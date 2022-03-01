LEWISBURG – The Union County Historical Society (UCHS) will be offering outdoor adventures. The UCHS program “invites participants to discover the curiosities of nature at Dale’s Ridge and the areas surrounding Lewisburg.”
UCHS said participants will discover curiosities of nature at Dale’s Ridge and surrounding areas. Each session will introduce a new way of seeing and being in the natural world and how we can keep nature healthy, according to a release.
Programs were made possible by collaboration between the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Bucknell University Humanities Center, Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, and the Union County Historical Society.
Upcoming programs include: Water, Water, Everywhere: Rain, Storms, and Floods on March 12; La Nature En Français on April 9; Restoring Nature on May 14; Seeing Nature as an Artist on June 11; and Fireflies at Sunset on July 9. Unless otherwise noted, these programs run from 2 -3:30 p.m.
Masks and physical distancing are recommended. This event is $7 per family. Space is limited. To register for a program, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.