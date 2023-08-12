LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society will host an open house on Aug. 20 at the annex of the former Packwood House Museum.
The event is held from 1 to 5 p.m. at 15 N. Water St., Lewisburg. Society board members and volunteers, along with Lewisburg Arts Council members have been preparing The Annex for this Open House and for programming in the fall.
The society recently acquired this historic property. Restoration of the larger building on Market Street will take place during 2024.
Everyone is invited to the open house to see the restoration progress and find out more about this historic property and plans for its future use.
For more information, contact the society at 570-524-8666 or info@unioncoahistory.com.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER