LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society will present the program “Derrstown, You Miserable Town!” If Only This Street-corner Could Talk! on Sunday.
The times will be at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Annex, 15 N. Water St., Lewisburg. Admission is $3 per person.
“In 1886 local historian I.M. Mauser wrote that 'nothing much happened; during Union County’s first seven decades,'" said presenter Bruce Teeple. "You will hear a rollicking tale that shows a different side of Central Pennsylvania’s early years and how political, economic, and social forces affected everyday life on the Susquehanna frontier."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER