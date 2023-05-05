LEWISBURG — A representative from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church handed over the keys of the former Packwood House facility to the Union County Historical Society on Friday.
The two entities on Friday morning closed on the $375,000 real estate transaction for the two buildings at 15 N. Water St., Lewisburg. Law firm Martin & Lobos LLC oversaw the signing.
"The historical society needs space to display the articles and artifacts we have," said UCHS Board Treasurer Phyllis Dyer. "The hope I have personally is that this will move the society forward and we'll be able to show a lot of the things we have. We have things stored at the Dale-Engle-Walker House (on Strawbridge Road) but there's no space to display anything. Here we're hoping to show what we have from Union County and be able to share it with others."
The building that faces Market Street started as a tavern in 1790. It expanded in the 1800s and turned into a hotel. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. The annex, which faces Water Street, was built in the 1830s or 1840s, according to Bruce Teeple, UCHS President.
After living in various locations along the East Coast, the Fetherston family purchased the 27-room building at 15 N. Water St. in Lewisburg as a retirement home in 1936. Edith Fetherston, who was born in Lewisburg, was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Following the deaths of John Fetherston in 1962 and Edith Fetherston a decade later, the home was turned into a museum and opened to the public in 1976.
While the Historical Society doesn't have a set plan for the buildings yet, they will use the annex as a display area, said Teeple.
Packwood House closed in 2020. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg received the assets of the Fetherston Trust, including the Packwood House Museum, according to the will of Edith Fetherston who died in 1972. An auction for the remainder of the items in the Packwood House was held in December with the UCHS purchasing items related to the history of the county.
Matt Wagner, secretary of the UCHS Board, said they purchased quilts, artifacts and documents related to Union County at the auction. The eventual plan is to display those items and others at the Packwood House.
Mark Moyer, President of Sacred Heart’s Parish Council, said Edith Fetherston started the Packwood Museum to partly support the church and provide activities for people of the Catholic faith in Lewisburg.
"The assets from the estate supported programs at the church," said Moyer. "We now have a fund where we can do programs for the Catholic community. We were able to maintain a historic site here, and we're happy the historical society will be doing that."
Teeple said the action was made possible because of the "outstanding work and the unparalleled expressions of cooperation, collaboration, and community" by the society's Board of Directors; Sacred Heart’s Parish Council; its respective agents, Scott Mertz and Ann Hilliard; Mifflinburg Bank; and the numerous volunteers who are helping them through the various stages of transition.
Teeple said an evaluation was completed by structural engineers that showed both buildings need some work and renovations. The house is an older structure that will require some work before being open again to the public, he said.
"We have a couple of ideas we're kicking around," said Teeple. "One is getting a graduate student from the University of Delaware to come and help us develop some kind of plan. There are a couple of things in the work. We'll see what we can do."
The Union County Historical Society's main office will remain at the Union County Courthouse at 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.