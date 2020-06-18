LEWISBURG — Union County hunters are reminded that the new 2020/2021 hunting license sales begin June 22 at the Union County treasurer's office, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment, call 570-524-8781.
Cost: Resident adult, $20.90; resident senior, $13.90; resident muzzleloader, $11.90; resident archery, $16.90; adult pheasant, $26.90; resident junior, $6.90; resident junior combo, $9.90; resident bear, $16.90; resident migratory bird, $3.90; resident military personnel, $2.90 (must meet certain criteria); resident antlerless deer, $6.90
Antlerless applications must be mailed directly to a county treasurer's office, not the PGC. Antlerless applications must be sent in pink envelopes only to any county treasurer for any wildlife management unit.
County treasurers will begin accepting resident antlerless applications by mail from residents beginning July 13. Include your CID number and phone number of your checks.