A former Mifflinburg resident convicted of raping a child was sentenced in Union County Court to serve up to 38 years in state prison.
President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Charles Westfall, 49, of Myerstown, on Friday to serve 19 to 38 years, according to District Attorney Pete Johnson. Westfall must register for life as a sex offender.
At the close of a two-day trial in January, a Union County jury convicted Westfall on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. The latter three counts are also specific to crimes committed against a juvenile. The victim was 10 years old at the time.
Mifflinburg police arrested Westfall in December 2018. A jury deadlocked on a verdict in December 2019 and the trial ended in a hung jury. Charges were subsequently refiled.
Phillip Sassaman and Wayne Samuelson, assistant district attorneys, prosecuted the case.
Following the trial, Sassaman had credited the victim, then 12 years old, for testifying at both trials in front of full juries.