East Buffalo Township properly interpreted its intergovernmental agreement with Lewisburg Borough and didn’t violate the contract when it unilaterally moved to adjust its municipal contribution to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, according to a ruling by Union County’s president judge.
The township won its renewed motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by the borough in 2019. President Judge Michael Hudock’s order from June 25 grants the township’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The borough has 30 days to appeal.
The borough had sought the court to establish that its interpretation of the contract is correct: that the township was responsible for the greater half of a 52-48 percent split of municipal contributions.
The township moved at the outset of 2017 to lower its contribution rate to 50 percent and held that, according to the agreement, either party could decide unilaterally to adjust the rate as long as it didn't cause a reduction in the size of the police force.
“The Court agrees the pertinent sections of the IGA are unambiguous. The plain reading of the IGA supports the Township’s position,” Hudock wrote in his ruling.
“The Court does not assume that language was chosen carelessly. In fact, the failure to assign specific percentages appears intentional,” Hudock wrote, alluding to the fact that a percentage split isn’t expressly written in the intergovernmental agreement itself.
“The Borough’s interpretation of the IGA and Exhibit C would require this Court to ignore the plain clear language” of the agreement, Hudock wrote.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, a joint body made up of appointees by the two municipalities, was a codefendant in the case.
The township and borough are working on a renewed agreement outside of the lawsuit. The proposed agreement would, if finalized, establish a 52-48 percent split that Lewisburg had sought.
The proposed agreement, still in draft form and not yet voted on by either the borough or township, was overhauled over a series of committee meetings with members of both sides. This was attempted prior to the lawsuit but ultimately failed at producing many meetings or any changes before the borough felt compelled to file suit.
Township Supervisor Matt Schumacher, who was on the board when the decision was made to reduce the contribution to 50 percent, said the issue was never about money. He said the entire document was flawed and needed to be overhauled to ensure the functionality of the regional police department and understanding of its municipal oversight.
“That’s what we said four years ago,” Schumacher said of Hudock’s language in the ruling. “They were just stubborn and weren’t going to read the document for what it said. To us, it was basic commonsense. It was very clear you could make a request every year for what you thought you needed for your municipality.”
Township Supervisor Char Gray said there’s a July 31 deadline to finish the new agreement, though she said she can’t see either side “walking” should it push past that date, but only barely past the date.
“We have come to the table and will have a contract that should be done soon. We could have done this two years ago and spent a lot less money,” Gray said. “It is frustrating or maybe even infuriating that the borough wasted about $200k in taxpayer money (for both municipalities). That money could have been put to more constructive use.”
Attorney Brian Gabriel, whose firm represented the borough in the lawsuit, said Lewisburg Borough Council hasn’t decided on whether to appeal.
“Frankly, I didn’t believe there was any doubt about the ambiguity in the contract language and understood that the denial of (the township’s) first motion for summary judgment was premised upon the existence of ambiguity. Following that initial denial, extensive testimony and evidence confirmed our understanding of the (agreement)," Gabriel said.
Jordi Comas, borough council member and member of the regional police commission, said work will continue on a new agreement between the municipalities regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit.
“The dismissal of the lawsuit is about past disagreements between the two municipalities. While I am disappointed, we have always prioritized having high quality, cost-effective regional services,” Comas said.
“Improving on mutually beneficial joint cooperation agreements is the focus of the current Borough Council. The positive progress and goodwill in the current (contract) negotiation process give me every indication this is also the focus of our counterparts in East Buffalo Township. Hopefully, the path forward for mutual benefit is clear,” Comas said.