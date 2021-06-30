East Buffalo Township properly interpreted its intergovernmental agreement with Lewisburg Borough and didn’t violate the contract when it unilaterally moved to adjust its municipal contribution to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, according to a ruling by Union County’s president judge.
The township won its renewed motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by the borough in 2019. President Judge Michael Hudock’s order from June 25 grants the township’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The borough has 30 days to appeal.
The borough had sought the court to establish that its interpretation of the contact is correct: that the township was responsible for the greater half of a 52-48 percent split of municipal contributions.
The township moved at the outset of 2017 to lower its contribution rate to 50 percent and held that, according to the agreement, either party could decide unilaterally to adjust the rate as long as it didn't cause a reduction in the size of the police force.
“The Court agrees the pertinent sections of the IGA are unambiguous. The plain reading of the IGA supports the Township’s position,” Hudock wrote in his ruling.
“The Court does not assume that language was chosen carelessly. In fact, the failure to assign specific percentages appears intentional,” Hudock wrote, alluding to the fact that a percentage split isn’t expressly written in the intergovernmental agreement itself.
“The Borough’s interpretation of the IGA and Exhibit C would require this Court to ignore the plain clear language” of the agreement, Hudock wrote.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, a joint body made up of appointees by the two municipalities, was a codefendant in the case.
The township and borough are working on a renewed agreement outside of the lawsuit. The proposed agreement would, if finalized, establish a 52-48 percent split that Lewisburg had sought.
This is a developing story.