LEWISBURG — A Union County jury convicted a Limestone Township man on all major criminal counts stemming from his arrest in June on allegations he beat and raped a woman.
Jeffery J. Irvine, 39, awaits sentencing following his conviction this week in Union County Court. President Judge Michael Hudock presided. Assistant District Attorneys Philip Sassaman and Wayne Samuelson prosecuted. Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer served in Irvine’s defense. The victim did not testify.
The jury deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Irvine guilty on the following counts: rape, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, indecent assault, simple assault, false imprisonment, fleeing or attempting to elude police and recklessly endangering another person. He was not found guilty of two summary traffic violations.
State Troopers Jessica Naschke and Kyle Drick of the Milton station arrested Irvine in June following a brief high-speed vehicle pursuit in the area of Penns Creek when, according to a criminal complaint, his accuser screamed for help.
According to arrest papers, Irvine struck the woman with closed fists and choked her, dragging her by the hair into a bedroom at his home on June 2 where police said he raped her. The victim told police that Irvine was in withdrawal from methamphetamine and behaved violently in those instances, arrest papers state.
Irvine drove the victim later that day to the Penns Creek Pit Stop where police said she attempted several times to escape the vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued after officers from Mifflinburg and Middleburg observed the woman call out for help, arrest papers state. Irvine was taken into custody at gunpoint shortly thereafter.