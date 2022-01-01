LEWISBURG — New hours for the Union County Library System and its member libraries are effective today.
The Herr Memorial Library is Mifflinburg will open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg will open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
West End Library in Laurelton will open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The Mifflinburg and Lewisburg libraries are closed Sundays while the Laurelton library is closed Wednesdays and Sundays.