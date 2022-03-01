LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System will no long require visitors to wear masks beginning today.
The system includes the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton. According to the Center for Disease Control website, the current transmission rate of the virus in Union County is moderate.
The CDC guidance announced on Friday no longer requires the wearing of masks in public spaces located in areas with moderate or low transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, the Union County Library System libraries will no longer ask the public and library staff to wear a mask while in the library buildings.
Patrons are asked to respect individuals in our community that may still wear masks for personal or health reasons.