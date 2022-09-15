LEWISBURG — Correspond with family and friends with a limited-edition notecard set that benefits the Public Library for Union County. Choose from three collections: Garnishes, Native Plants, or a special set that features a watercolor painting of the new children’s library by artist Jane Albin.
Photography by local artists Kelly Caudle, Susan Dodd, Nathan Hosterman, Tony Ragusea, and Beverly Zorn are featured in the sets that cost $15 each.
Notecards are available to purchase at the library or at one of the following locations:
Brushstrokes Gallery, 340 Market St.; Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, 328 Market St. ; and The Mercantile, 19 Market St.
Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.
For more information, visit the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg; call 570-523-1172; or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.