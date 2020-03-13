Exhibits and toys at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum undergo extra sanitizing as the coronavirus pandemic developed this week and on a minute-by-minute basis, the facility remained open.
That was until late Friday afternoon when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools closed for two weeks. The museum was following that lead.
“Honestly, it can change at any given moment. It might change within the hour,” Kahla DeSmit, executive director said before the news spread late.
That’s the nature of almost every aspect of life as it stands. Developments concerning the ramifications of the spreading COVID-19 virus are announced one after another, be it closings, the discovery of new cases and reminders of proper hygiene and social distancing techniques.
After Wolf's announcement, DeSmit made an updated release of her own: The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will be closed at least until March 30. Customers with reservations for birthday parties and more can expect to be contacted by museum staff.
The Union County Public Library System’s three locations all are operating under normal business hours at the time this article was published. Roberta Greene, library system director, repeated something DeSmit had also said: they’re in touch with county officials on emergency protocol and minding recommendations made by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“Our cleaning service is taking special measures to treat high touch surfaces. At this time, there is no change in our program schedule,” Greene said.
That means the list of programs on the library system’s online calendar is active, though as previously announced, the Lewisburg location’s annual fundraiser is on hold.
The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) is running programming through Sunday. Students who attend Shikellamy or Midd-West schools must cease attending immediately and contact staff to speak about returning at a later date. BVRA is following Lewisburg Area's schedule. The organization announced in a statement that it will attempt to reschedule programming. Members feeling ill, especially respiratory illness, are asked not to attend any programming through the weekend and also avoid BVRA facilities.
Campus Theatre announced it's closed temporarily. It's presently scheduled to reopen March 27.
At the Children’s Museum, visitors and staff were asked to use common sense, a mantra oft-repeated this past week by public and private officials across the board: frequently wash hands, utilize hand sanitizing stations and, most importantly, stay home if you’re feeling ill or have visited areas with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That last part was made easier on DeSmit as no visitors will be at the museum for two weeks. Monitor the museum’s website and social media channels for updates.
“People don’t want to live in fear but we also want to be mindful,” DeSmit said. “It just seemed like a relatively normal day, yesterday.”
Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator, Union County Public Library System, directs those unable to visit the library to online services available to members day and night: eBooks, audiobooks and streaming media through Hoopla; unlimited worksheets, crafts and more for kids up to grade 6 through Mailbox, available to registered account-holders; academic articles, business insights and more on PowerLibrary.
Links to all applications along with information of the virus are available at www.unioncountylibraries.org. Dziadosz said users needing help accessing the online services are free to call the library’s technology training services coordinator, Jeff Seebold, at 570-523-1172.
As events are canceled or postponed, employees of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau are working to update the regional calendar at www.visitcentralpa.org. The Bureau also has a landing page for virus information.
Andrew Miller, executive director, expects hotels and other lodgings to be particularly hard hit. He said outdoor recreation could see a boost as it naturally allows for small groups and distance between persons.
Miller attended a ribbon-cutting Friday for Kelly RV in West Milton. He said officials and business owners on hand pledged support for each other. He asks the same of the public.
“Healthy people need to support small businesses at this time. We think that’s vitally important,” Miller said.