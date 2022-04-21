Toby Schwartzman is the new library director for the Public Library for Union County and the administrator of the three-member Union County Library System, the library board announced Thursday.
The Union County system also includes the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
“His strong background in library operations and especially information technology will be invaluable as he leads us forward in these times of challenge and change," said Steve Stanko, Board President of Public Library for Union County.
“Toby brings a passion for literacy and library outreach and will guide the Union County Library System in enhancing library services for all the residents of Union County,” said Mary Beth Clark, Union County Library System Board President.
Schwartzman previously worked at the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport since 2017, most recently as the Director of Collections and Technical Services. He has a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from Rutgers University and a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Susquehanna University.
“I am honored to serve a community that is so supportive of its libraries," Schwartzman said. "I look forward to continuing our innovation on current library services, and am excited to implement new technologies that will provide 24/7 service for all of Union County."