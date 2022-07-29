LEWISBURG — This year’s 32nd Annual Auction: An Evening Among the Stacks, for the Public Library for Union County is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator.
Held at the library, the fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. and features complimentary wine and beer, heavy hors d-oeuvres plus both silent and live auctions.
Creative Plantscapes, 360 Bull Run Crossing, Lewisburg, has lent its support as the underwriter of the event.
Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates and more while socializing with community members and business owners who also support the library.
The event will also include wine balloons and a raffle for a $1,000 Visa Card.
Raffle tickets are available now at the library for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20 or online at https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks. The drawing will be held the night of the auction. Only 1,000 raffle tickets are available.
Tickets for the auction event are $75 each and available for purchase at the library’s checkout desk and online at https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks.
Tickets are sold on a first-come first-serve basis until sold out. All proceeds from the event are used to augment the collection of books and materials available for the community to borrow at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg.
For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg or call 570-523-1172.