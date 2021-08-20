LEWISBURG — Visitors to any of the three public libraries that make up the Union County Library System must wear masks indoors beginning Monday.
The Union County Library System consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
In announcing the masking policy, the library system cites CDC data listing Union County as a place of substantial transmission of COVID-19 as case counts rise. Social distancing also will be encouraged.
For more information, call any of the libraries or visit: unioncountylibraries.org/reopen.