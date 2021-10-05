A Union County man jailed on domestic violence charges now faces a related case involving animal cruelty in which state police accuse him of leaving three dogs inside a locked vehicle where one of them died from negligence, according to arrest papers.
Daniel H. Moll, 50, of West Buffalo Township, told Trooper Scott Carl, state police at Milton, that he drove the dogs in his vehicle and parked beneath a shady tree along Commerce Park Drive in White Deer Township about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13, arrest papers state.
Moll put the vehicle’s windows up, locked the doors and got a ride from the scene while leaving the dogs behind, police said.
Troopers had been seeking Carl at the time for allegedly beating a woman and holding her against her will earlier that day, according to court documents. The woman had scratches and dried blood on her face and complained of pain in her ribs and head when interviewed by police, arrest papers state.
Moll was apprehended on Sept. 16.
According to Carl, Moll said that he planned to return in about an hour but couldn’t get a ride. About 4 1/2 hours passed, court documents state, before Moll returned on Sept. 13 to find the Italian mastiff dead and two others dehydrated — a pit bull and a chihuahua. He left the dead dog at the scene and a relative later picked it up and buried it, police said.
Temperatures at the time ranged from the mid- to high-70s Fahrenheit, according to Carl.
Moll awaits arraignment this week on the following charges: aggravated cruelty to animals causing severe bodily injury or death, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts each of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals.
Charges were filed Sept. 30 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
Moll is currently held at Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $100,000 bail set at a separate arraignment on Sept. 16 by on-call Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
In that case, Trooper Matthew Lada, state police at Milton, filed the following charges against Moll: two counts of strangulation and one count of kidnapping, all of which are felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and simple assault plus a summary charge of harassment.
A woman reported arguing with Moll late Sept. 12. According to arrest papers, the argument escalated overnight to physical violence. Moll is accused of striking the woman, shoving her head into couch cushions, covering her mouth and nose and also choking her neck, police said.
Moll allegedly pushed, shoved and dragged the woman to his vehicle and drove her to an unknown field for an unknown amount of time where, according to court documents, Moll continued to punch the woman in the ribs, arms and head and also slam her head into a vehicle window.
The two drove off from the field eventually and when the vehicle slowed, police said the woman jumped out of the car. Moll followed before the woman approached a bystander in their front yard and Moll drove off, arrest papers state.