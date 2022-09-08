A Valley man faces felony strangulation charges after state police say he grabbed a woman by the neck multiple times during an August incident in Hartley Township, Union County.
Dustin Mollaney, 30, of Weikert, is jailed on $50,000 cash bail. He awaits a preliminary hearing in front of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeff Mensch, according to court documents.
Troopers said they were dispatched to a Hartley Township home where they spoke to a female who said she was strangled multiple times by Mollaney before he fled the home, according to court documents.
The woman told police she and Mollaney got into an argument and Mollaney shoved her, shouted at her and grabbed her neck and began to choke her to the point she was struggling for air, troopers said.
The argument continued outside the home and she told troopers Mollaney pinned her by the neck with his forearm against the home before releasing her, according to troopers.
The woman got back inside the home and grabbed her cellphone. Mollaney asked her if she called police before grabbing her phone and pushing her, troopers said. The woman made it outside the home a second time and began to yell for help, troopers said.
Troopers said they spoke to Mollaney where he denied choking the woman but admitted they got into an argument, a trooper said.
Mollaney will appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 in front of Mensch.