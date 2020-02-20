LEWISBURG — A Union County man avoided trial this week and pleaded no contest to felony sexual assault in a case in which he was accused of raping an intellectually disabled woman over 12 years.
Stanley St. Clair, 67, of Lewisburg, faces a state prison sentence of 3 to 10 years as part of a plea agreement, according to District Attorney D. Peter Johnson. The agreement also calls for St. Clair to register as a lifetime sex offender.
St. Clair confessed to raping the woman between 1997 and 2009, according to arrest papers. His court-appointed attorney Michael O’Donnell attempted to suppress the confession but President Judge Michael Hudock denied the motion in September.
St. Clair entered the plea Wednesday before Hudock and will be sentenced within 90 days. A jury had been selected in January and a two-day trial was to begin Thursday, Feb. 20.
“We’re glad that he finally decided to take responsibility and plead. The woman involved didn’t have to testify. That was the biggest benefit,” Johnson said.
St. Clair was 65 years old and living in Mifflinburg when Trooper Justin Rosboschil, state police at Milton, arrested him on Dec. 20, 2018. The alleged assaults came to light when the woman made the accusation to a caseworker, police said.
Rosboschil filed a combined 302 felony and misdemeanor counts against St. Clair. All but 18 of the counts were withdrawn in April. The remaining counts all were felonies.
St. Clair is free until sentencing on $150,000 unsecured bail that was set on the day of his arrest.