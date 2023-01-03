LEWISBURG — The trial of accused murderer Myrle Miller will not begin Wednesday as scheduled, according to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson.
A sudden medical issue tonight among Miller's defense team caused the cancellation, Johnson said.
No new date has been selected because the county must select a new jury, he said.
Miller, 77, is accused of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband, John Nichols, who died in 2018. State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. She was arrested in May 2021 and is held in county jail without bail.
The jury was selected late last year, Johnson said, but because the days were set, the panel based their lives around the scheduled times.
Now the county must pick a whole new jury, he said.
Miller was set to appear before Senior Judge Edward Reibman, of Lehigh County, who was to oversee the trial.
The trial was expected to run through Jan. 13.
In the years prior to Nichols’ death, arrest papers state that Miller drained at least $87,000 from Nichols’ bank accounts and opened two loans against his life insurance without his consent before he died, all while allegedly professing her love to other men online from questionable social media accounts that may have been fraudulent.
In 1988, then known as Myrle Rovenolt, she was acquitted in July of attempted homicide by a Montour County jury. Police alleged that she poisoned drinks with ant killer in 1986 and served them to her former husband, her first, Ronald Rovenolt, according to published reports.
Miller is also the grandmother to 2-year-old Cory Edkin, who went missing in 1986 from his Union County home and hasn’t been seen since. Edkin was the son of her daughter, Debbie Mowery, the former girlfriend of Charles Burgess III of Sunbury who suspiciously died in a New Jersey motel in 1999 and is the subject of a cold case homicide.
The Edkin case recently was back in the news after the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers group offered a $10,000 reward for any information that helps solve the case.
Multiple stories published by The Daily Item since Edkin’s disappearance identify Miller as Edkin’s grandmother.
She’s also identified herself as his grandmother on a Facebook page dedicated to Edkin’s disappearance.
According to a story published Jan. 7, 1988, The Daily Item received anonymous telephone calls the previous year saying Edkin was murdered. According to the story, state police traced the call back to Miller’s home at the time but no charges were filed. Miller was married to her first husband at the time, Ronald Rovenolt, whom she was accused of poisoning. She was eventually acquitted of an attempted murder charge.