LEWISBURG — Despite recent land sales, Union County residents will still be paying a debt tax until at least next year because the sales were finalized this year, according to county officials.
“The next time anything could happen on a bill would be at the end of this year, and then it would be off the next cycle in 2023,” said County Treasurer Diane Reigle.
Patton Logistics agreed to purchase the final 45-acre plot at Great Stream Commons in Gregg Township for $1.375 million on April 5, ending a 25-year Union County project.
County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber called it a great day for Union County.
He said Tuesday that final sale is what will eliminate the debt tax moving forward for future years, but all taxes being paid based on the 2022 budget were approved in 2021.
“The closings on the properties at Great Stream did not settle until 2022,” Reber said. “Land sales didn’t close until after budget and tax rates were set for this year, so everything takes effect the following year.”
Reigle said when commissioners look at the 2023 county budget, “they will have to look at that piece of the pie and see where they can eliminate or reduce that tax debt.”
She said there are funds in the county’s debt account to pay off other items.
“We have to make sure we have all the money collected before we can eliminate the debt tax,” said Reigle.
Reigle explained the county sold different parcels of land at different times.
“Therefore it’s a little bit complicated. We had to make sure certain things happen with each sale,” she said.
Commissioner Stacy Richards previously said commissioners first brought up debt tax elimination in fall 2021 when they lowered the millage rate.
“Because of the sales that previously happened, we did lower the debt tax in 2022 by .34 mills,” Reber said. “Sales that happened this year let us be able to eliminate the debt tax in 2023.”
Union County became owner of the 444 acres that encompassed Great Stream Commons in January 2014.
Union County previously refinanced one loan it had and Reigle said she is unaware of any stipulations that may be attached.
“That’s going to enter into this as well,” said Reigle. “We were trying to use the money wisely. We tried to get the best rates and we did that.”
Reigle said there are many different legal and financial angles the county must adhere to so it does not get penalized.