Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officials remain silent on plans to move incarcerated members of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang to the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg, but local prison and Union County representatives say the staff is prepared to deal with changes in the inmate population.
"I did hear — unofficially — that there was going to be some changes," said Union County Board Chairman Preston Boop. "It's my perception that the facility is secure. The people and the management there do a good job of protecting us in the community (against) what goes on behind prison walls."
While sources have told The Daily Item that members of the MS-13 gang will be transferred from other federal prisons to Lewisburg in the wake of gang members being involved in the killing of two inmates and the wounding of two others at a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas, that prompted a lockdown at all 120 federal prisons in late January, BOP and local union officials have not confirmed it.
"For 90 years, the staff at Lewisburg have carried out the most remarkable institutional operations in the history of the BOP and done so with the highest level of professionalism, dedication and safety," said Andy Kline, vice president of Local 148 at Lewisburg. "More missions and special operations have been carried out at USP Lewisburg than at any other institution in the BOP. The men and women at USP Lewisburg hold the highest standards and pride themselves in the fact their work ethic, self-respect and the oath they took will never allow them to be bought, bribed and, most of all, fail at anything they are asked to do. If — and I stress if — there is another mission change at USP Lewisburg, the staff will perform their duties flawlessly, efficiently and honestly. This is why, for decades, the BOP has always relied on USP Lewisburg to handle anything the BOP throws at us."
The Lewisburg penitentiary opened in 1932 as a high-security facility and ran a Special Management Unit for several years providing programming to the most violent federal inmates from across the nation until 2019 when it transitioned to a medium-security prison.
There are currently 575 male inmates at the medium-security prison and 310 inmates at the minimum-security camp in Lewisburg, according to the BOP.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said he reached out Wednesday morning to the BOP and the Council of Prison Locals after hearing the reports of MS-13 gang members being transported to Lewisburg, but did not confirm the reports. Keller serves as chairman of the House Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus and has expressed concern about low staffing at the prison and other facilities.
There have been three inmate escapes at federal prisons in the U.S. this year.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Keller tried to intercede in the transfer of federal inmates to facilities like USP Lewisburg and the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood out of health concerns for staff, prisoners and the community.
Instead of responding to that situation two years ago, the BOP referred Keller to the U.S. Marshal Service.
That's "pretty typical," said Boop, who has served as a county commissioner in Union County for 19 years. During the pandemic when there was "a lot of anxiety and concern" about the transport of federal inmates, "we got shut out by the BOP," he said of the lack of communication.
And while the BOP did hold fairly regular communication sessions prior to the pandemic, Boop said those meetings have not been held in two years.
"I think we'll get back to that," he said, adding that he has confidence in USP Lewisburg staff to handle whatever may come their way.
"They've had some real bad actors over there," said Boop. "Historically, that facility has done a good job of protecting the community."