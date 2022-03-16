LEWISBURG — Union County’s commissioners have opened the application process for entities to receive a slice of $8.7 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Commissioners had a Zoom meeting with nonprofits and other public authorities to introduce them to the ARPA grant application and answer questions.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the board previously held a similar call with municipalities. The deadline for applications is May 31.
The county anticipates a significant amount of proposed funding but won’t know how much until applications are received. Richards said funds can be dispersed through a number of categories.
“We’re looking for transformative projects with broad community support and benefit,” Richards said.
Richards urged applicants to apply now and consider what they intend to use the funding for. She said the county is encouraging applicants to review the application now. “Don’t wait. If you have questions email or call if you can. Apply now, not later.”
Richards noted “competitive grants” being issued by the state rarely benefit rural communities.
She said it is difficult to identify how the state will spend ARP monies but it looks like it will come from competitive grants.
“The commissioners and others feel that rural communities often lack the resources to submit competitive applications," according to Richards.
Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said all the ARPA money from the state has not been distributed. He was not sure why the state was sitting on the funding.
“They received billions,” Richards said. She said they might put it in “buckets of money.”
Prison board meets
According to county prison Warden Doug Shaffer, the county jail has on average 43 inmates a day.
Commissioners voted to approve Act 84, which allows a county judge to confiscate financial accounts from inmates once they leave prison, according to Boop.
“We take their money when they leave jail,” said Shaffer. He said that money then gets distributed for restitution.
Boop asked how frequently commissioners need to approve the action. Boop said there is a formula for dispersing said funds.
Richards abstained from the vote citing a lack of knowledge on the issue.