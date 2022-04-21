HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced the investment of $199 million for 13 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects, across 11 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Hartleton Borough Municipal Authority in Union County received a $44,223 grant and a $1,369,372 loan to "replace an existing wastewater treatment plant with a more efficient concrete-activated sludge plant, including a new fine screen and ultraviolet disinfection system. The project will allow the authority to maintain compliance with effluent discharge limits," according to the governor's office.
— CHRIS BENSON