A Union County pilot purchased an experimental plane just two weeks before a fatal crash killed the pilot and another man in Lycoming County earlier this month.
According to a preliminary accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board, Douglas Cromley, of Lewisburg, purchased an "experimental, amateur-built" Poberezny Acro Sport II and had flown the plane once before the fatal crash.
Cromley, 40, and passenger, David McCormick, 67, of Allenwood, were killed in the crash on Aug. 11 just off one of the runways at the Jersey Shore airport.
The NSTB report states Cromley had recently purchased the plane, removing the wings to transport the plane to the Jersey Shore airport. It was reassembled there and Cromley took the first flight in the plane two days before the crash. The second flight was the fatal crash.
The NTSB report cites a witness on the ground who said the plane stalled after climbing to 500 or 600 feet before crashing. The witness, the NTSB report says, noted the plane was running "at full throttle" in a fly-by before the "airplane climbed straight up to about 500-600 feet (above ground level) then stalled, the left wing rolled over and the airplane made about two or three spirals before impacting the ground."