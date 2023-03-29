LEWISBURG — Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter presented the county's prison board with a recommendation to approve Beacon as the new jailhouse record-keeping system.
The one-time cost, if approved by the board at its next meeting after the examination of a contract, would be $23,650.
What hastened the change was current jailhouse prisoner case management system (Unified Case Management) was sold. With little notice, Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter said they were told, "we have to get out. They would no longer support our jailhouse management records anymore and so we have until the beginning of November. They did that across the entire state. We are not the only ones so affected.'
Ritter said that in a way, this was a timely happenstance since they anticipate contracting with a new vendor and a new tablet system.
In other news, Ritter said, "We are looking at putting on an LPN nurse, part-time at up to 15 hours a week at $30 an hour. She would evaluate the prisoners when they come in, take their blood pressure, and be a go-between so the doctors don't have to do certain things that the nurse can do. Order medicine, for example.
"We have a nurse on the books but she is really busy and hasn't been able to come in," Ritter explained.
The current Union County prison population is an average of 57, since February; 47 males and 10 females. "The population has been growing a little bit," Ritter said. "And, a lot of bench warrants. We are talking with the state about taking some inmates of theirs."