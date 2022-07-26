LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners said findings from a county audit were positive during their meeting on Tuesday.
The audit reviewed the county’s handling of major funding programs from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and highway, pavement and construction project monies mostly from federal funding sources.
No significant deficiencies in county government operations were found and auditors said they had good cooperation from the county.
“We aced it,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards.
The audit, performed by Maher Duessel, also found no findings or questioned costs; no material weaknesses; and no new significant accounting policies.
County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber said Union County has had good audits for many years.
“We are a well-run county and continue to be very fiscally sound,” said Reber.
Reber said it was a good, clean audit and the county will continue to be good stewards of the public's money.
Audit process
County Treasurer Diane Reigle said one key component to a good audit is documenting everything that happens.
“If you keep records and copies of the transaction when it happens, you are not trying to recreate the wheel later to show what you did and why,” said Reigle. “Also stay consistent. Do the same thing, the same way each time. It creates a pattern.”
Richards said like many organizations, counties perform audits of their own.
The audits' objectives are to obtain an understanding of operations, systems and controls of Union County’s government.
“They are to make sure the accounting is correct, that the financial process is correct, and practicing sound fiscal oversight,” said Richards.
She said the audits can be very complex.
“Especially if you have a very large budget,” Richards said.
There are rules and regulations on how entities are to undertake fiscal management.
According to Richards, the auditor is outsourced and a third party expert is hired to make sure bookkeeping are being done in accordance with federal and state regulations.
Federal funds
Union County was granted approximately $9 million in funding through ARPA and the final $4 million payment to the county is impending.
“They were a one-time infusion of millions of dollars into the county,” Richards said. “We managed a lot of programs with a lot of money this year which is unusual. We also had the sales at Great Stream Commons.”
ERAP funding is managed by the Community Action Agency (CAA) but Union County is required to monitor its books.
Pennsylvania received approximately $569 million to administer assistance to renters, landlords, and utility providers affected by the pandemic and the widespread economic insecurities that followed.
CAA received a combined $9.8 million in direct emergency rental and utility assistance just for Union and Snyder counties, according to Executive Director Sue Auman.
“While the money didn't come to us we have responsibility for its fiscal integrity,” said Richards.