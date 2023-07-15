MONTGOMERY — Union County residents who missed last week's free recycling event have more chances to unload their junk.
The county contracted with Lycoming County Resource Management Services to allow residents to drop off for free their televisions and computers between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday. It is located at 447 Alexander Drive, Montgomery.
The services will accept white goods, such as air conditioners or dehumidifiers, for a $20 fee.
Users are responsible for unloading their own vehicles. Driver licenses and vehicle registration must be provided at the weigh station.
This is open year-round for all Union County residents.
