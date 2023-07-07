LEWISBURG — Mifflinburg resident Jim Bowes and his daughter Kayla Bowes brought 15 years' worth of televisions and electronics to the first day of a two-day free recycling event hosted by Union County on Friday.
The 2023 Summer Recycling Event was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday, but Union County residents were lining up more than an hour ahead of it. The event was held at the former Country Cupboard parking lot at 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg
"Going up to the landfill takes time and money," said Kayla Bowes. "An event like this is close and it's nice. The landfill charges for them. Something like this, you don't got to pay the gas. You got someone to take them off your car for you versus doing it yourself. It's actually very beneficial. It's a wonderful idea."
Wendy Rooney, general manager of Responsible Recycling Services LLC, said it usually costs at least $40 to recycle an old television. Any television over 42 inches is $58.
Jim Bowes said he had five televisions and mostly electronics from Kayla's mother's home.
"It helps a lot," said Bowes."
Stephen Tucker, of Kelly Township, brought five televisions as well. They were items that accumulated over 20 years, he said.
"It gets the clutter out of my basement," he said. "There was no place to get rid of them. It costs a lot of money."
Union County partnered with Responsible Recycling Services LLC, of Kutztown, to host the event. The county is using approximately $40,000 in ARPA funds for the event, depending on the amount of materials brought in.
"Residents don't know otherwise what to do with these electronics," said Rooney. "Televisions are really hard to get rid of. The county is sponsoring this huge event to allow residents to recycle for free."
They are also accepting electronics, computers, clothing, textiles and televisions, but not household batteries, light bulbs, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, styrofoam or appliances.
"There's been a need for a long time," said Rooney. "It's expensive and there aren't a whole lot of electronic recyclers around. We drove 2 1/2 hours to be here. It's illegal to throw televisions away, so people really have no outlet."
This is the first time RSS has partnered with a county government, but they have done smaller municipal events, she said.
"Normally they're not free," she said. "This is a big deal that they're offering this to their people for free."
Rooney estimates that more than 1,200 vehicles will come through the two days.
The last event of this magnitude was held in 2014, Union County Recycling Coordinator Robert Huntington previously said.
The event continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is for Union County residents only.