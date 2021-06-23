WHITE DEER — PennDOT announced an update to the closure of a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike). The closure begins Thursday on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge and is anticipated to last through July 1.
The closure was originally planned for today.
A detour using Route 1003 (Dryer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place.
HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June 2022.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO