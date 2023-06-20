LEWISBURG — Union County is seeking $2.7 million from PennDOT to replace six small bridges in five municipalities across the county.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioner Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards unanimously approved to apply for a grant through PennDOT's Multimodal Transportation Funds. The county is using an additional $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project.
"A lot of the municipalities don't have the in-house capacity to manage projects of this size," said Richards. "One of the things we discussed when we were allocating ARPA funds, Shawn (McLaughlin, planning and economic development director) suggested that he manage the projects as a package bid. The planning department would manage the contracts on behalf of the municipalities. We're sharing good resources with our municipalities."
The Multimodal Transportation Fund program provides grants to ensure that "a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of this commonwealth. The program is intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization," according to PennDOT.
Boop said the bridges are "box-culvert-type bridges over smaller streams."
Reber said the county does not have a timeframe for when the bridge projects will start.
"We certainly hope to get it done in the near future," said Reber.
Prison updates
Warden Ernie Miller informed the commissioners that the Union County Jail is only one full-time correctional officer short of a full staff.
"It's going very smooth," said Deputy Warden Ryan Boatman. "I'm extremely, extremely pleased with the quality of people hired."
Boop, the chair of the prison board, complimented Miller for his ability to keep a full staff.
"Unlike many county jails, they're running at almost full staff and capacity," said Boop. "My hat's off to the management there for getting us to that point."
Recycling
Bob Huntington, the Union County recycling coordinator, was on hand to advertise a two-day recycling event in July at the former Country Cupboard parking lot. The county is using approximately $40,000 in ARPA funds for the event, depending on the amount of materials brought in.
The 2023 Summer Recycling Event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. July 7 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 at 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg. They are accepting electronics, computers, clothing, textiles and televisions, but not household batteries, light bulbs, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, styrofoam or large appliances with Freon.
The event is free for Union County residents only.
The last event of this magnitude was held in 2014, said Huntington.