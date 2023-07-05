LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners are seeking sealed bids for exterior painting of the county courthouse.
Bids will be taken until 4 p.m. July 31. They will be opened and read at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 by the county commissioners in the board room at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, or via Zoom.
Specifications may be obtained from the county’s website or by calling Chief Clerk Susan Greene at 570-524-3894. The bid will be awarded and a purchase order may be issued on or after Aug. 15. Union County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids on the item and waive irregularities or technicalities as Union County deems will best serve its interests.
A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 9 p.m. July 17 in the lobby room of the Union County Courthouse, 103 Second St., Lewisburg. Bids received from bidders who do not attend the pre-bid conference will not be considered.
The project shall be completed by no later than Sept. 30.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER