LEWISBURG — Union County will serve as the applicant on behalf of Lewisburg for a competitive grant for the North Fourth Street Revitalization and Green Infrastructure Project.
At Tuesday's meeting, the county commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the county to serve as the applicant for a state Department of Community and Economic Development 2023 Community Development Block Grant Competitive Grant application. The project is expected to cost at least $1 million.
The main feature of the project is incorporating green infrastructure by the use of rain gardens constructed within curb bulb-outs through the corridor. Due to the age of the storm drain system, its undersized capacity based on current and future rainfall predictions, and the proposed modifications to accommodate the rain gardens, the entire storm drain system will be replaced, according to the borough.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER