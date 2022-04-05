LEWISBURG — Patton Logistics is buying the final 45-acre plot at Great Stream Commons in Gregg Township, ending a 25-year Union County project.
County commissioners approved the agreement with Patton Industrial LLC for $1,375,000 on Tuesday, prompting Chairman Jeff Reber to call it a great day for Union County.
“This has been hanging over the taxpayers for over 25 years,” Reber said. He said it’s good to “eliminate this as a concern. It’s truly a great day.”
Reber said the county plans to use money from Patton’s purchase to eliminate its debt tax.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of planning and economic development, Patton Logistics “got ahold of us two or three weeks ago.”
He said the county had a contract with a real estate brokerage firm and “got the ball rolling.” He said the county had to wait for the official commissioners meeting to finalize the transaction.
McLaughlin said Patton paid the original asking price, similar to what Moran Industries paid for a neighboring lot.
He said since Patton purchased two lots, they “got a little bit of a break.” McLaughlin said the property would hold a 200,000-square-foot building.
This was just the sale agreement, McLaughlin said, there will be a “due diligence period” to thoroughly inspect the property.
There is a possibility Patton could pull out if they do not like end results.
“We’re not aware of anything that would come up,” Mclaughlin said. He said they do not expect to find anything wrong with the property.
Debt taxThe industrial park project was founded after an effort to build a hazardous-waste incinerator there was abandoned. The county took out a $12 million loan in 1998 to purchase 670 acres to create the park near Allenwood and turned it over to an industrial development corporation. When that entity ran out of money, the land reverted to the county in lieu of foreclosure. A debt service tax was instituted to pay down the bonds, which have been refinanced over the years, according to previous newspaper reports.
Reber said the county reduced taxes based on previous sales and is now in a position to eliminate the debt tax in its entirety.
“It’s all sold and taxes are going to be eliminated,” McLaughlin said.
As of right now, the county does not know when construction might begin.
Around 85 acres remaining under the county’s ownership along the river is not developable. McLaughlin said that land is used for flood plains and other natural resource efforts.
“We’re very pleased for the county,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards. “To be able to retire that debt and we must continue to give credit to the previous board of commissioners for getting the ball rolling.”
Richards credited Commissioner Preston Boop and former commissioners John Showers and John Mathias “for getting the ball rolling and procuring the real estate brokerage firm.”
Richards also took note of efforts McLaughlin made.
“He provided excellent service,” she said. “The current county commissioners are pleased to have continued this stewardship.”
Richards recognized the property brokers, John Van Buskirk and Bill Shrader at Lee and Associates.
Patton steps inAccording to Steve Patton, President of Patton Logistics Group, the company has three divisions: Warehousing, logistics management and trucking.
He said logistic support companies are in high demand right now, “And will be for the long-term.”
Patton said his company is in demand and he believes companies like his are in better positions for growth.
Patton expects to erect a 275,000-square-foot facility on the site.
“That’s just one project out of four or five in the United States right now,” he said
The property was attractive for several reasons, Patton said, including that the region fits every one of his company’s needs.
“It’s just the workforce here, and the people,” he said. “They continue to impress us and our clients.
“First box you need to check is, who’s going to do the work?”
It’s hard to say how many jobs will be created, according to Patton, but he anticipates a minimum of 25 new jobs.
Patton said it could be significantly more jobs depending on a client’s scope of work.
“We’re not looking for just standard arrangements,” he said. “We’re looking to provide other services.”
He said they also looked in Hazleton but locally are moving forward with a separate construction project in Milton.
“To us, this (Great Stream Commons) is a ‘shovel ready’ project, plus it has Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) incentives,” Patton said. “Plus proximity to other clients.”
Patton Logistics has clients in the Muncy, Montgomery and Williamsport areas.
‘Excited about Allenwood’
Patton said the company’s facilities will total 4 million square feet once the new operation is built and his company has currently 850 employees.
He says over the next two years he anticipates over 1,000 employees across all three companies.
Patton said once the Union County land deal closes, land development won’t be far behind.
“I’m excited about Allenwood,” he said. “We’re anxious to get moving forward on it.”
He said Pennsylvania is “definitely more constrictive” when it comes to zoning and permitting regulations, complimenting West Virginia and Virginia for their processes.
“It’s tough to beat Virginia, though,” he said. “They really showed their colors in a good way on a previous project.”
He said his company’s experience with Pennsylvania meant “more steps to go through and a longer time period. But Pennsylvania is in the logistics hub of the United States.”
He says time may be an issue in permitting but long-run ramifications are more beneficial. He said the state has a lot of industrial development.
“If you think of Pennsylvania, if you look at businesses along the corridor, Pennsylvania has done a better job,” he said. “It’s all about being based where you want to be.”