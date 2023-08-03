LEWISBURG — Scammers are portraying themselves as Union County Sheriff deputies to request money from residents.
The Union County Sheriff's Office issued a release about the situation on Thursday.
"Please note that the Union County Sheriff’s Office will not solicit money or fines over the phone for any reason," according to the release. "If there is a warrant issued, and we contact you by phone, you will be requested to appear in person to handle the issue."
The names of working deputies and judges are being used along with giving call-back information with a voicemail box set up to mimic the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The office has been informed the actors could possess personal information of their potential victims such as dates of birth, addresses and names of family members.
These scammers are requesting money, stating the potential victim is being fined for not showing up for a court date, jury selection or hearing of some sort.