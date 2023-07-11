LEWISBURG — Union County will spend more than $318,000 for a new heating boiler at the county courthouse.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioner Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards unanimously approved an agreement with Union County and Trane U.S. Inc. for the commercial installation of a heating boiler at the courthouse in the amount of $318,634. The boiler is more than 20 years old.
"It's outdated," said Boop. "It's time for a new one. It's been on our long-range facility plans for several years. It would have been nice to have taken care of it before the recent price increases, but here we are today. We need to replace it before it breaks down and doesn't function at all."
The county sought RFP (Requests for Proposals), said Boop.
"The possibility of individuals bidding on this kind of project is extremely limited these days," he said. "It's hard to get someone to do the work let alone worry about competitiveness."
The county's goal is to have it installed before Oct. 1, he said.
Facilities Director Robert Sudduth at the June 27 workshop meeting said the county needed to move quickly if they wanted to have it finished by October.
In other business, the commissioners accepted a letter of retirement from Official Court Reporter Lynn Shellenberger, effective Oct. 1, and Assessment Office Records Technician Tonya Gridley, effective June 29. They also approved the hiring of Timothy Hamberger in the maintenance department, effective July 17.