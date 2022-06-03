LEWISBURG — Paving work will start on the Rail Trail in Mifflinburg on the paved portion of the trail in two locations next week.
The first location is just west of Second Street where a 50 foot section of paving will be replaced due to tree root heaving. Heaving is also the cause for a portion of the work location behind Brookside Bikes.
A 300-foot section will be repaved as well as the residential driveway gap at the end of Line Street.
The trail will be closed in those locations during the work Monday and Tuesday.
The county is asking residents to not use the trail in these locations for the days it will take to complete the work.
The Trail Authority is testing an app for reporting conditions and issues on the trail. Developed by the Union County GIS office, the app is intended to give users a better way to communicate problems and observations of the trail.