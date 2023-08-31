LEWISBURG — The Union County Trail Authority is preparing for this year’s harvest season by raising awareness of trail user safety.
The authority has been sharing reminders on its social media pages regarding public safety for pedestrians and vehicle users at the various crossings that are located along the 10.28-mile trail, according to a media release from the trail authority.
The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail follows the former railroad tracks that historically went from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg, which gives the trail its flat and smooth surface that trail users have come to love. Between the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg trailheads, the unpaved portion of the trail passes through a number of farms. These farms are quite active therefore, trail users should use caution within the area as tractors and other farm machinery cross the trail throughout the year for planting, mowing, spraying and harvesting in the adjacent fields. The agricultural stretch of the trail is marked with large signs so users are aware when entering these areas.
Some of the agricultural area cautions include the following: Keep alert for large machinery and trucks at all crossings; watch out for debris from farm machinery; do not feed, call, yell at, or tease livestock; and stay on the trail and do not enter farm buildings, pastures, ponds, or fields.
The trail authority also recommends not feeding any animals found on or along the trail, including cats since most of the cats belong to the nearby farms. This also causes congestion during the busier summer months with people randomly stopping or the animals approaching trail users which can pose a danger, according to the authority.
Along with agricultural area caution signs, there are stop signs for all trail users at intersections. Pedestrians, bike riders, and runners should stop and look both ways before crossing roadways. Drivers on local roadways likewise should anticipate trail users at the designated crossings which are marked with advanced warning signs and painted crosswalks, according to the authority.
When on the trail please be courteous to other trail users. If pulling off to the side, make sure no one is nearby and if passing another trail user, announce it and provide ample space. It is recommended that people pass on the left. For convenience there are trash cans at each trailhead in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and even halfway in between in Vicksburg. Please use the receptacles provided or take the items to be thrown away with you.
“The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail is a tremendous community asset for recreation, health, transportation and tourism and we need everyone doing their part to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience on the trail”, said John Showers, Union County Trail Authority chairman.
The trail authority has officially closed the Mifflinburg restrooms due to ongoing vandalism, but they will be open for any special events that may be happening in Mifflinburg or on the trail. There is a portable toilet outside of the restroom building that trail users can use through December when it will be removed until the following spring.
For any updates on special events on the trail or to report any problems you see, please visit the website at https://unioncountytrails.org/, or you can contact the trail manager at 570-524-3878. You can also follow the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail on Facebook.