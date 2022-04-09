LEWISBURG — The Union County Trail Authority (UCTA) is asking for the public’s assistance “sprucing up” the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) at 9 a.m. on May 7.
UCTA will hand out bags and litter grabbers to volunteers who “want to help keep this treasured community fixture looking great,” according to BVRT Trail Manager John Del Vecchio.
“Show up at either the Mifflinburg or Lewisburg trail heads, grab some bags, get a section of trail assigned and off you go,” Del Vecchio said. “Pick up what those less courteous trail users have left behind, bag it and leave it at the nearest intersection.”
Del Vecchio said to return any equipment to the trailhead by noon and “You’ve done your good deed and the trail will be shiny and beautiful again.”
Bottled water and some light snacks will be provided. The rain date is May 14. For more information and updates check out the BVRT Facebook page.