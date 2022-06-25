LEWISBURG — Union County’s Veterans 4th of July Parade was seen as a success in many eyes.
Nine different community groups entered floats this year including veterans groups and Valley businesses.
Union County’s Democratic and Republican Committees both had a presence along with Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Kingdom Kids and the Community Education Project, for example.
Parade President Terry Burke said it is great to remember how much Lewisburg and surrounding communities appreciate veterans.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Milton received the Thomas Reimensnyder award for most patriotic float.
St. Paul’s received a trophy made by students at SUN Tech and a $250 award, according to Burke.
Kelly Kazivwe, Reimensyder’s granddaughter, was on the float. This was her first time participating in the parade.
“Even though it was so hot it was nice to see people so happy and so much joy,” said Kazivwe.
She said being in the parade and seeing the joy on people’s face was different compared to the past two years of pandemic life.
“It was really cool,” she said. Her grandfather was a long-time member of the parade committee.
She recollected memories of her late grandfather, a Korean conflict veteran, who passed away at 89 years old. She said her grandfather was very patriotic.
“It was a big surprise to us,” Kazivwe said. “He was such a big part of the parade.”
Kazivwe did not know there was a trophy involved. She said her grandfather would have loved the trophy made from SUN Tech.
The first parade in two years, Kazivwe said people seemed happy. She said the temperature did not matter.
“The glimmer of normalcy again, it was glamorous,” Kazivwe said. “To have it back again, it was nice to see things seem normal again. It was so nice to see joy. Everyone seemed so happy. It was exciting.”
Kazivwe’s husband, David, is from Africa. He is now an American citizen.
David said his perspective of the parade was amazing.
“In Uganda, a celebration of this scale would be something the president would attend,” Kazivwe said.
Kris Shunk, of Lewisburg, said it was nice to see people out after no parade in two years.
“The organizations and bands all did a good job,” Shunk said. “A great day to wander around town and afterwards, check out stores and the new playground equipment.”
Burke said slightly less floats existed this time than previous years.
“Things happen,” said Burke. He said he was glad community groups participated. “It’s just an awesome feeling.”
Burke was glad to see people having a good time celebrating the community and patriotism.
“The fireworks really set the tone for the weekend,” Burke said, referring to the fireworks and gathering held Friday night as part of the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July celebration. “Wise Markets and USA Life Insurance came in at a big way.”
Burke said the crowd possibly had a “COVID hangover. Everyone was so excited to be back after two years.”
William Cameron Fire House hung a large American flag over downtown, according to Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez. “You could see it for sure.”
Alvarez was a parade judge. This was her first parade as mayor.
“It set the bar pretty high. The turnout was phenomenal,” Alvarez said. She said there were blocks of people and the age range was diverse.
“It was really good to see,” she said. She said it is refreshing to see people can come together despite political differences.
“it gives me hope. I choose hope,” Alvarez added. She said sometimes things like parades are a good distraction for society.
The American flag provided by William Cameron over Fifth Street is what stuck out to her and others.
“I was humbled by the patriotic tribute for our veterans. The flag eloquently draped across market street took my breath away,” said Denny Hummer, of Lewisburg. “At the start, we had a front row concert by the Nittany Highland Bagpipes Band who used our yard to tune up in the shade. and then the paratroopers landed with incredible precision. A great day for sure.”