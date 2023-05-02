LEWISBURG — Incorrect mail-in ballot instructions were sent out to more than 1,600 Union County voters.
The instructions included with every mail-in ballot indicate that the completed vote should be placed in the white envelope included in the packet. However, the envelope — marked Official Election Ballot — is yellow, not white.
"It's a simple thing, but it's confusing a lot of people," said Union County Deputy Election Coordinator Gwen Bingaman.
Bingaman said the mistake was due to the outside vendor changing the color of the envelope from white to yellow and the instructions — written by county elections staff — not heeding the change.
Lewisburg resident and voter Teri MacBride said the error caused "unnecessary confusion" particularly at a time when there is increased suspicion regarding the voting process.
To ensure her vote was properly received and counted, MacBride said she delivered her ballot to the Elections Office in person.
The primary vote is May 16.