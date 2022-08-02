LEWISBURG — Commissioner Stacy Richards was the sole no vote against county commissioners authorizing commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber the right to sign, submit and complete documents related to Union County’s participation in the Election Integrity Grant associated with Senate Bill 982.
Senate Bill 982 dictates counties who accept funding related to the bill must begin counting absentee and mail-in ballots by 7 a.m. on Election Day.
Union County would be awarded approximately $130,000 under the grant.
“There’s no such thing as free money,” said Reber during the commissioner work session Tuesday morning.
Richards said the county already has money budgeted for elections and things are fine the way they are and did not see value accepting the money as it stands.
She had concerns about staffing and timing for requirements and said the money could potentially get in the way of things. Among those concerns were about new staff in the election office.
“Why would we impose this burden on our staff when they’re so new?” said Richards. “The money is not worth it. We do fine with our election process without it.”
Richards added there is a complexity to the grant that is unnecessary. The grant could be an annual infusion of money if counties choose to accept it on a yearly basis.
“Maybe next year is a better time to do it,” Richards said.
Aug. 15 is the deadline for counties to apply for the grant.
According to County Solicitor Jonathan L. DeWald, the application came out last week.
“This will reduce the long, drawn out process for counties to start counting as soon as possible,” Reber said.
Commissioner Preston Boop said he did not see a big issue behind the grant funding.
Reber said the vote is just to allow commissioners the chance to apply and money can be used for staffing or equipment.
“Things that make it easier or more secure to vote,” Reber said. “There are caveats that go with it.”
Boop suggested hiring temporary individuals to get through the election.
“Maybe we do need that money,” said Boop.
Reber said before the deadline he will speak with Director of Elections Greg Katherman to gauge his opinion on the matter.
Reber pointed out just because the grant is approved does not mean the county will have to accept it.
Kandy Duncan, president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, said if commissioners choose to accept the grant money, they will be under a microscope.
"If that grant can help put trust in our electoral system we're all for it," Duncan said.
She said the goal of the league is to help rebuild trust in the electoral system.
"It's s sound system, a secure system," said Duncan.